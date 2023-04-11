Brian Mcgee Sells 7,155 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $743.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $321.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoPro by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.