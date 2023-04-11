Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.88. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 11,634 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BLIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 in the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

