Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.88. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 11,634 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on BLIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Further Reading
