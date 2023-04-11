Brie Carere Sells 1,750 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.