Brie Carere Sells 1,750 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
