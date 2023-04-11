Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 9,423.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

NYSE BFAM opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.