Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9,500.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $627.39 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $614.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

