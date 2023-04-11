Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,313,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $141.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.