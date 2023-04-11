BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $90,698.86 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $90,698.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,402,356 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,986.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.