Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.