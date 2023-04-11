BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,835,000 after buying an additional 74,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,064,000 after purchasing an additional 119,532 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $64.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.