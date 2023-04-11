C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

