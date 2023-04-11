Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as low as C$3.50. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$46.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.49.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

