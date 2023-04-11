Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $99,539. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

