Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $99,539. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
CARA opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.88.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
