Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.78

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.78 and traded as low as C$104.90. Cargojet shares last traded at C$109.47, with a volume of 71,262 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$161.73.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.