CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $3.65. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 82,138 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

