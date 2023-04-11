CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $3.65. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 82,138 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
