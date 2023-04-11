Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Barclays lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

