CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.90. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 158,781 shares changing hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 340,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

