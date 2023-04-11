Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellectis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

