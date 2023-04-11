Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

NYSE CNC opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

