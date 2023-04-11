Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

