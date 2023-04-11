Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTA. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,032 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,823,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 125,157 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Stories

