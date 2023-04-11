CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 798 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 275.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.6 %

TECH stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

