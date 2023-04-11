CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 826 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.