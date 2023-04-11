CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

