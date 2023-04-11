CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

