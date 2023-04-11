CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

GSLC stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $89.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

