CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 500 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $189.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

