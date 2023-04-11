CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 58 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.53. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $553.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

