CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.