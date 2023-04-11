CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

NYSE:BIO opened at $469.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $595.45.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.