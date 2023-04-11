CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.83 and a 200 day moving average of $419.46. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

