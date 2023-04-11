CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

