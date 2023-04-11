CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $677,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $718.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

