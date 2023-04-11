CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

