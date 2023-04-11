CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

