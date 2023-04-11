CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $110,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

CTSH opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

