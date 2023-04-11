CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.9 %

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

