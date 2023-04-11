CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.