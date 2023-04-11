CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $158,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $299.42 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average of $317.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

