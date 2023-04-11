CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $160,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 12,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 146,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.