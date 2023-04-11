CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $49,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

