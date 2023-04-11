CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $57,000 Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 308.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $2,782,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in WEX by 4.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

WEX opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

