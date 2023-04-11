CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $75,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

