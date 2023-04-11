CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $80,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.74. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $217.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,896.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,382 shares of company stock worth $4,117,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.