CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $92,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

