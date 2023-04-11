CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $94,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

