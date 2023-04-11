CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $94,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of BABA stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
