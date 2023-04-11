CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.