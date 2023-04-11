CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

