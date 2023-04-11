CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
