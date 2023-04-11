CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,941,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 935,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

