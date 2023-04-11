CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $49,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

